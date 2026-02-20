Critical Analysis: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) & Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Pacific Ventures Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $19.46 billion 4.66 $2.37 billion $2.34 43.53 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KKR & Co. Inc. and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 3 10 2 2.93 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $156.57, indicating a potential upside of 53.71%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 11.97% 5.77% 1.01% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Pacific Ventures Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities. The Insurance Business segment offers retirement, life insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry Kravis, George R. Roberts, and Jerome Kholberg on May 1, 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

