Scotiabank Has Positive View of Talen Energy FY2026 Earnings

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $23.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.03. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $473.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.83.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $380.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.98. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,924,061,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Talen Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,804,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,345 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,441,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,287,000 after acquiring an additional 378,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,455,000 after acquiring an additional 627,467 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

