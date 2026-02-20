FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Issued By Scotiabank

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.82.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.55. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$37.80 and a 1 year high of C$52.66. The company has a market cap of C$11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.17%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.