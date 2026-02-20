FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DPM Issued By Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the mining company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$44.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.44.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$52.94 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$16.36 and a 1 year high of C$55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The mining company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of C$471.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William John Jr. Decooman sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$385,084.20. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.