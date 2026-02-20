Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Stake Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,174 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 771,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214,997 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 530,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

