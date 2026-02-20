Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 20,465 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,953.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 582,615 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $15,669,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.4%

EWT opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

