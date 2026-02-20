Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,062,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after buying an additional 1,043,238 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,810,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 736,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,859,000 after buying an additional 679,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $135.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

