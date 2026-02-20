Keith Sullivan Sells 33,847 Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Sullivan sold 33,847 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $55,847.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,722.25. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neuronetics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $91.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial?stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.