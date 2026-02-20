98,563 Shares in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. American Trust bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 235.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tetra Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $11.20 on Friday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tetra Technologies
Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.
Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.
