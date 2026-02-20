98,563 Shares in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. American Trust bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 235.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $11.20 on Friday. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Clear Str downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

