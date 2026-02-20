Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock valued at $109,267,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

GOOG stock opened at $303.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.