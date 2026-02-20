MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) CRO Sells $71,600.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $71,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 182,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,222.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $7.66 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $499.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 519.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 651.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

