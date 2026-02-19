Short Interest in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Rises By 19.7%

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,950,689 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 4,971,567 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,898,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,898,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 386,010 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000.

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Voyager Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

