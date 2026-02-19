Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.50 and last traded at GBX 17. 591,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,100,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.93.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 10.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.84. The stock has a market cap of £140.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Atlantic Lithium

