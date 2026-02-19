First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Director Parker Kennedy Buys 44,841 Shares

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) Director Parker Kennedy acquired 44,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 251,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2,887.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

