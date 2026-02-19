Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 10,103 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% during the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

