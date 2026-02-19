Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Eric Vishria Sells 61,905 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 61,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,892,435.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 663,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,383.09. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $464,280.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $461,803.84.

Confluent Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 25.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Confluent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

