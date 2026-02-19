KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) CEO Scott Nuttall Acquires 125,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.66 per share, with a total value of $12,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:KKR opened at $103.56 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 821,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,929,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,597,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

