83,274 Shares in Aramark $ARMK Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,598,000 after buying an additional 639,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,218,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,661,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 248,588 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,902,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 102.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 667,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

