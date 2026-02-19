GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Arteris, Inc. $AIP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Arteris worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the first quarter worth $104,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 64,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIP. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $654.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,469,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,697,247.41. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,469,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,697,247.41. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 689,072 shares of company stock worth $11,525,611 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

