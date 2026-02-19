Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 493.8% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

