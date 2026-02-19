IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4%

IDXX stock opened at $634.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

