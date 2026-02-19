Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

