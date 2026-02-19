JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.07 and traded as high as GBX 423. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 423, with a volume of 141,429 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Trading Down 1.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 410.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 397.40. The stock has a market cap of £221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan US Smaller Companies news, insider Shefaly Yogendra bought 500 shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £1,885. Also, insider Dominic Neary purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £8,482.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,000. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

