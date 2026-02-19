Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,380.08. The trade was a 51.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $441,675.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,266.67. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $953.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.