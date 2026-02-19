Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Stock Down 100.0%

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc is a developer and marketer of sustainable fuel additives and chemical solutions designed to improve combustion efficiency and reduce emissions across multiple industries. The company’s flagship product, EVOTHERM®, is a proprietary fuel conditioner that promotes more complete fuel combustion, leading to lower particulate output, reduced engine wear and enhanced fuel economy. In addition to EVOTHERM®, Enviro Technologies offers a range of biofuel blends and specialty chemical formulations that comply with industry standards and support customers’ environmental objectives.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Enviro Technologies has built a global footprint through distribution partnerships, licensing agreements and direct sales channels.

