First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,504 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 64,608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

