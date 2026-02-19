First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,504 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 64,608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
