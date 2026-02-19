AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,332.51 and traded as low as GBX 1,200. AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,240, with a volume of 44,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,620 to GBX 1,370 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AB Dynamics from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,060 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,116.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics Stock Down 0.4%

About AB Dynamics

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.51. The stock has a market cap of £282.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.