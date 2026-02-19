Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.

Rye Patch Gold Trading Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06.

About Rye Patch Gold

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda. The company also holds interests in the Oreana Trend gold exploration properties, including Lincoln Hill, Gold Ridge, Independence Hill, and Wilco Resource Projects; and the Cortez Trend gold exploration properties comprising the Garden Gate Pass and Patty Projects.

