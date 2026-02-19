Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 150,045 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.66% of GoDaddy worth $2,587,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.21.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.13 and a 12 month high of $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

