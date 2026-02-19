Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305 shares of company stock worth $4,019,197 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,367.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,578.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,590.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,280.86 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,007.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

