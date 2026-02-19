Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.23% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 319,317 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,785,000 after purchasing an additional 218,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 235,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after buying an additional 108,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.