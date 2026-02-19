Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $75,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 319,891 shares of company stock worth $45,091,556 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on GILD to $170 and maintained a Buy rating — this adds upside perception (~11% above recent price) and supports bullish analyst-driven flows.

News highlighting Gilead's HIV franchise progress and a Yescarta label shift is reframing the investment thesis toward durable HIV revenue plus potential CAR-T positioning — supportive for medium-term growth expectations.

Maxim Group's Michael Okunewitch reiterated a Hold rating, noting strong HIV growth may be largely priced in and diversification still limited — a cautious tone that tempers upside.

Benzinga's retrospective on 5?year returns (what $1,000 then would be worth today) is informational for retail investors but unlikely to move price materially by itself.

Analyst Q&A coverage from Gilead's Q4 earnings call highlights issues analysts want answered (pipeline timing, margins, guidance drivers). Useful context for investors but mixed in directional impact.

Insider selling: CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~$$154.43 (SEC filing). Large or leadership insider sales can pressure sentiment even when scheduled/known.

Significant insider sale by Johanna Mercier: 28,000 shares sold at ~$$154.44 (18.9% reduction in her holding) — a large single insider transaction that may weigh on investor confidence.

Shares of GILD opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

