Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Decreases By 13.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,244,904 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 1,437,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Genco Shipping & Trading News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Genco Shipping & Trading this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company signals higher Q1 dividend and reports TCE (time charter equivalent) rising more than 50% year-over-year amid fleet expansion — management flagged a larger payout as shipping economics improved. Genco signals higher Q1 2026 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on revenue (reported ~$109.9M vs. lower estimates) with improved margins and year-over-year revenue growth — the topline strength supports better cash generation going forward. Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded GNK to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can attract buy-side interest and momentum traders following the stronger results and dividend move. Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction: GNK has reached a new 52-week high following earnings and the dividend announcement — useful as a momentum signal but not a fundamental change. Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read-through of guidance, fleet additions and cost dynamics — worth reviewing for forward TCE and capex details. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: several senior execs (CAO, CFO, CCO) sold sizable blocks (~3k–8k shares each) at roughly $23.27, trimming positions — raises short-term governance/insider-sentiment questions even though holdings remain material. SEC filings: Adamo Form 4 Christensen Form 4 Allen Form 4
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 3,227 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $75,092.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,064.44. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $145,018.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,086.54. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $412,321 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance
Shares of GNK stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -352.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.
In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.
