Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Decreases By 13.4%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,244,904 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 1,437,895 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genco Shipping & Trading News Summary

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 3,227 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $75,092.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,064.44. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $145,018.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,086.54. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $412,321 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.21, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.52 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company’s fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco’s focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

