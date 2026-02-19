SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 530,320 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 777.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530,320 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for about 3.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $38,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 46.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 68.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Blackbaud stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $74.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.71 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

