Fairfield University Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Fairfield University increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,815,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 976,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDW opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

