Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 56,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 73.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.1%

O opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Stories

