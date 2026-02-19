Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 36,094 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,094 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,280,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,615,722,000 after buying an additional 334,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,020,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,941,000 after acquiring an additional 162,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE WEC opened at $113.50 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,904 shares of company stock worth $4,689,335. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.