iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 7.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $659,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.