Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Up 17.9% – Should You Buy?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 111,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 58,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Relevant Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.86.

About Relevant Gold

(Get Free Report)

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming. It also holds interest in the Shield-Carissa project that comprises of 204 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,800 acres located in the South pass mining district; the Bradley Peak project located in the Seminoe Mountains in central Wyoming; and the Windy Flats project located in the South pass mining district.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relevant Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevant Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.