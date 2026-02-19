GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 45,200 Shares of Anterix Inc. $ATEX

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 312.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Anterix worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 17.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 52.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1,370.92%. Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Lang purchased 1,160 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,067.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,498.60. This represents a 16.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Anterix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

