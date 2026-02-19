NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,310 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $719,000. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ARM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.