NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 49.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of VST opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

