Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.59% of Super Micro Computer worth $3,300,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $64.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

