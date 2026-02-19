GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 33.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Sunrun by 12.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price target on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.99.

Sunrun stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $155,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,038.80. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 751,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,709,320.82. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

