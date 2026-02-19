Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $96,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

