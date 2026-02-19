Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

