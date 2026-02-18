MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 142,788 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,788 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $56,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 243.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,889,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,202 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $72,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,893,000 after purchasing an additional 808,918 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,720,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

