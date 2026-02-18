Vista Investment Management Purchases 29,664 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.5% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 554.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

