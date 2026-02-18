Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst $BTX

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Stock Performance

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $143,022.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6.52. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE: BTX) is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund’s governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust’s stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

