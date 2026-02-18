Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $687,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.30.

NSA stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 373.77%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

